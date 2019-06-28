S&P 500 rises on investor optimism ahead of G20 summit
Updated : June 28, 2019 06:23 AM IST
The benchmark S&P 500 snapped its four-day losing streak, closing within 1 percent of its all-time high, reached a week ago.
Optimism fueled by a China Morning Post report that the world's two largest economies have agreed to a tentative trade war truce was dampened by a Wall Street Journal article saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping will present President Donald Trump with a set of conditions to be met by the United States before reaching any settlement.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more