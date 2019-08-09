S&P 500 posts biggest daily gain in two months as rebound continues
Updated : August 09, 2019 06:35 AM IST
All major sectors advanced at least 1 percent, and the S&P 500 technology index, which was at the heart of the recent sell-off, climbed 2.4 percent.
The benchmark S&P 500 extended a rebound that began on Wednesday and closed near its high of the day. The index gained 4 percent from Wednesday's intraday bottom to Thursday's close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.12 points, or 1.43 percent, to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 gained 54.11 points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,938.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 176.33 points, or 2.24 percent, to 8,039.16.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more