S&P 500 ekes out gain though profit worries weigh

Gains in Amazon.com, Facebook Inc and Apple gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which ended the day up 0.5 percent.
Netflix also rose, ending up 1 percent, after Cowen and Co said the video streaming services provider would benefit from high viewership for the recently released third series of its original show "Stranger Things".
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 26,783.49, the S&P 500 gained 3.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,979.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points, or 0.54 percent, to 8,141.73.
