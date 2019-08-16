S&P 500, Dow gain as upbeat retail sales offset recession fears
Updated : August 16, 2019 06:32 AM IST
Wall Street zig-zagged from red to black and back much of the day as investors juggled mixed messages of a strong consumer and dropping US Treasury yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.97 points, or 0.39 percent, to 25,579.39, the S&P 500 gained 7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,847.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,766.62.
