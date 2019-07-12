S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain
Updated : July 12, 2019 06:36 AM IST
The S&P 500 traded above 3,000 for a second day in a row but again failed to close above that milestone, suggesting investor cautiousness.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227.88 points, or 0.85 percent, to 27,088.08, the S&P 500 gained 6.84 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,999.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.49 points, or 0.08 percent, to 8,196.04.
A 5.5 percent gain in UnitedHealth Group Inc helped the Dow close above 27,000 points for the first time. Cigna Corp surged 9.2 percent.
