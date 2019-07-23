S&P 500 climbs towards record high, earnings in focus
Updated : July 23, 2019 06:19 AM IST
Facebook Inc rallied 2.0 percent ahead of its report due out after the bell on Wednesday, while Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc were each up more than 0.7 percent ahead of their reports on Thursday.
Investors' reactions to the reports of these top-tier growth companies could affect broader market sentiment, with the S&P 500 about 1 percent below its July 15 record high close.
Hopes of an interest rate cut have helped Wall Street's main indexes hit record levels this month, recovering from a slump in May caused by a sudden escalation of US-China trade tensions.
