    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    South Indian Bank rallies post Q2 results as it looks to bring cost-to-income ratio below 50%

    market | IST

    South Indian Bank rallies post Q2 results as it looks to bring cost-to-income ratio below 50%

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh   | Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The cost-to-income ratio for the best banks is around 45 percent. For South Indian Bank, the first benchmark would be 50 percent. “We need to bring it down below 50 percent,” Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell South Ind Bk share

    TRADE
    South Indian Bank (SIB) on October 20, 2022, reported a net profit of Rs 223.10 crore for the quarter that ended September 2022 as provisions for bad loans came down significantly. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 187.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
    The cost-to-income ratio for the best banks is around 45 percent. For South Indian Bank, the first benchmark would be 50 percent. “We need to bring it down below 50 percent,” Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, of South Indian Bank said.
    Total income during July-September 2022-23 was up 10.6 percent at Rs 1,995.24 crore as against Rs 1,803.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SIB said in a regulatory filing. The interest income grew to Rs 1,740.14 crore from Rs 1,646.59 crore.
    Asset quality of the lender improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 5.67 percent of gross advances as of end-September 2022 from 6.65 percent by end of September 2021. In value terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,856.13 crore as against Rs 3,879.60 crore.
    Also Read: NHPC ends 5.2% higher, Maruti Suzuki buzzing ahead of earnings: Here's what kept the dealers busy on Tuesday
    Net NPAs (bad loans) were trimmed to 2.51 percent (Rs 1,647.13 crore) as against 3.85 percent (Rs 2,178.49 crore). Provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell down by more than 57 percent to Rs 179.29 crore during the quarter as against Rs 419.59 crore reserved for the year-ago period.
    The management expects 12-13 percent loan growth in FY23. As far as net interest margins (NIMs) are concerned, he believes it will inch up to 3.1 percent number for FY23.
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng