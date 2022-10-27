South Indian Bank rallies post Q2 results as it looks to bring cost-to-income ratio below 50%

The cost-to-income ratio for the best banks is around 45 percent. For South Indian Bank, the first benchmark would be 50 percent. “We need to bring it down below 50 percent,” Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said.

South Indian Bank (SIB) on October 20, 2022, reported a net profit of Rs 223.10 crore for the quarter that ended September 2022 as provisions for bad loans came down significantly. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 187.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during July-September 2022-23 was up 10.6 percent at Rs 1,995.24 crore as against Rs 1,803.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SIB said in a regulatory filing. The interest income grew to Rs 1,740.14 crore from Rs 1,646.59 crore.

Asset quality of the lender improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 5.67 percent of gross advances as of end-September 2022 from 6.65 percent by end of September 2021. In value terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,856.13 crore as against Rs 3,879.60 crore.

Net NPAs (bad loans) were trimmed to 2.51 percent (Rs 1,647.13 crore) as against 3.85 percent (Rs 2,178.49 crore). Provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell down by more than 57 percent to Rs 179.29 crore during the quarter as against Rs 419.59 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

The management expects 12-13 percent loan growth in FY23. As far as net interest margins (NIMs) are concerned, he believes it will inch up to 3.1 percent number for FY23.

