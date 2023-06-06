Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation, e-commerce solutions

Through the joint deal, businesses and customers will be able to unlock the full potential of the SAP Commerce platform, which will directly push growth in the digital economy.

Sonata Software announced a partnership with SAP Commerce on Tuesday in order to drive digital innovation and help accelerate businesses. The two companies have entered into a strategic partnership for offering seamless and customised solutions and experiences in order to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, Sonata Software said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The partnership between Sonata Software and SAP Commerce will also extend customers with features including storefront design, implementation and maintenance services while providing services across multiple channels and touchpoints.

According to the partnership details, the leading IT company will provide customisation and implementation services. Sonata Software will also integrate with third-party systems and extend its support and maintenance services to customers.

The IT firm will leverage its domain expertise and innovative solutions to businesses, as part of the strategic partnership for enhancing the functionality and value proposition of SAP Commerce’s platform.

For the quarter ended March 2023, Sonata Software reported a 10.65 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35 crore compared to Rs 31.63 crore in the same period last year.