Sonata Software partners with SAP Commerce to drive digital innovation, e-commerce solutions

Through the joint deal, businesses and customers will be able to unlock the full potential of the SAP Commerce platform, which will directly push growth in the digital economy.

Sonata Software announced a partnership with SAP Commerce on Tuesday in order to drive digital innovation and help accelerate businesses. The two companies have entered into a strategic partnership for offering seamless and customised solutions and experiences in order to provide customers with end-to-end e-commerce solutions, Sonata Software said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The partnership between Sonata Software and SAP Commerce will also extend customers with features including storefront design, implementation and maintenance services while providing services across multiple channels and touchpoints.