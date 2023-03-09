Sonata Software announces global partnership with Sinequa for enterprise search solutions

Sinequa helps the world’s largest and most complex organisations improve information discovery and knowledge management with intelligent search solutions.

IT services and solutions provider Sonata Software on Thursday announced that it has signed an agreement with enterprise search leader Sinequa.

Sonata Software said that this partnership will enable the company to offer its customers a powerful intelligent search solution on which knowledge-intensive organisations can support enterprise-wide search and develop customised domain and situational applications.

Sonata has associated with Sinequa earlier as well when one of its companies, Encore Software Services, had signed a similar agreement with the enterprise search company in January 2020 to offer services in the United States region.

Since then, Encore has successfully implemented Sinequa’s search cloud platform for customers in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, banking, and insurance sectors and created a Sinequa Center of Excellence in Chennai.

Sinequa helps the world’s largest and most complex organisations improve information discovery and knowledge management with intelligent search solutions. The company’s AI-powered search platform, optimised for Microsoft Azure, connects all content (both text and data), derives meaning, learns from user interactions, and presents information in context.

Sonata Software on March 6 announced that it achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations. “The designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas -- business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and App innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work, and security,” the company said.

