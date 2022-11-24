Homemarket newsstocks news

Sonata Software chosen by Global Cloud Xchange as business transformation partner

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 6:24 PM IST (Published)

GCX expects its collaboration with Sonata will help transform its business and stay ahead of changing market trends.

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading network service company, has selected Sonata Software as its technology and business transformation partner in a multi-million, multi-year deal.


Sonata will maintain and support the end-to-end technology landscape and help GCX migrate from legacy technology and platforms while enabling strategic business transformation.

GCX is a network service company powering digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecom carriers. GCX expects its collaboration with Sonata to transform its business and stay ahead of changing market trends.

Sonata Software is a global IT services and technology solutions company and primarily specialises in platform-based digital transformation. It provides digital services such as cloud and data analytics. The company operates in retail, ISV, agri-manufacturing, and travel verticals.

Sonata Software opened a new development centre in Bengaluru this month. The centre will focus on the development of innovative and cutting-edge solutions on Cloud & Data, product and platform engineering technologies, and digital transformation solutions for its clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, APAC, and Australia.

Shares of Sonata Software ended at Rs 531, up 1.03 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
