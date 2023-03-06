homemarket Newsstocks NewsSonata Software shares rise after achieving status of Microsoft Cloud solutions partner

Sonata Software shares rise after achieving status of Microsoft Cloud solutions partner

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 6, 2023 2:52:29 PM IST (Published)

Microsoft in October 2022 renamed its partner program as Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as it incorporated key changes including Solutions Partner Designations.

Sonata Software Ltd. gained over 2 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced that it has achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The company said that the designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas -- business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and App innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work, and security.


The process of awarding designations is based on a composite score of three categories-- performance, skilling, and customer success.

Microsoft in October 2022 renamed its partner program as Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as it incorporated key changes including Solutions Partner Designations as part of its investment in the cloud as a strategic lever for innovation and growth.

Last week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians onboarded Sonata Software as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL). As a part of the deal, the Bengaluru-based company’s logo will be prominently visible on the player’s kits. This partnership also marks the firm's first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.

Shares of Sonata Software Ltd. are trading 3.88 percent higher at Rs 825.05.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Sonata Software

Next Article

STL announces adoption of science-based target initiatives to be net-zero by 2030