Sonata Software shares rise after achieving status of Microsoft Cloud solutions partner

Microsoft in October 2022 renamed its partner program as Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as it incorporated key changes including Solutions Partner Designations.

Sonata Software Ltd. gained over 2 percent in intraday trade on Monday after the company announced that it has achieved all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations.

The company said that the designations are anchored on the Microsoft Cloud and aligned to six specific Microsoft solution areas -- business applications, data and AI (Azure), digital and App innovation (Azure), infrastructure (Azure), modern work, and security.

The process of awarding designations is based on a composite score of three categories-- performance, skilling, and customer success.

Microsoft in October 2022 renamed its partner program as Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as it incorporated key changes including Solutions Partner Designations as part of its investment in the cloud as a strategic lever for innovation and growth.

Last week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians onboarded Sonata Software as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL). As a part of the deal, the Bengaluru-based company’s logo will be prominently visible on the player’s kits. This partnership also marks the firm's first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally.

Shares of Sonata Software Ltd. are trading 3.88 percent higher at Rs 825.05.