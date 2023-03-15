Sonata Software chosen as System Integration partner for Bayer’s new agri-food cloud solution

An SI partner is essentially an enterprise that specialises in implementing, planning, coordinating, scheduling, testing and improving a tech solution.

Leading digital engineering company Sonata Software Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has been chosen as a top system integration (SI) partner for Bayer’s new cloud solution for the agri-food industry.

An SI partner is essentially an enterprise that specialises in implementing, planning, coordinating, scheduling, testing and improving a tech solution. It basically governs the deployment-to-operation lifecycle of a complex IT solution.

The said agri-food cloud solution is a B2B (business-to-business) platform, developed in partnership with Microsoft. It offers cloud-based infrastructure and ready-to-use digital capabilities for the agri-food industry.

The platform supports an ecosystem where grocery producers can track sustainability data for agricultural produce, include the data in their digital processes and reporting, and pass it on to their retail partners. This end-to-end traceability enables consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions based on origin.

Commenting on the development, Sonata Software’s CTO Rajsekhar Datta Roy, said, “Sonata is well-positioned to help customers leverage the benefits of a one-of-a-kind B2B platform.”

