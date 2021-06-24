Home

    Sona Comstar makes tepid market debut; lists at Rs 301, over 3% premium to issue price

    By Pranati Deva | IST (Published)
    The stock listed with a premium of 3.4 percent at Rs 301 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 291 per share.

    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
