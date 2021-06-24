Sona Comstar makes tepid market debut; lists at Rs 301, over 3% premium to issue price

(Edited by : Pranati Deva)
The stock listed with a premium of 3.4 percent at Rs 301 per share on the NSE as against the issue price of Rs 291 per share.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|711.95
|-6.75
|Eicher Motors
|2,708.35
|-20.25
|Cipla
|951.00
|-6.75
|Grasim
|1,489.95
|-8.80
|Power Grid Corp
|230.75
|-1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Adani Ports
|711.95
|-6.75
|-0.94
|Eicher Motors
|2,708.35
|-20.25
|-0.74
|Cipla
|951.00
|-6.75
|-0.70
|Grasim
|1,489.95
|-8.80
|-0.59
|Power Grid Corp
|230.75
|-1.50
|-0.65
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2150
|-0.0550
|-0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.4660
|0.0540
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5730
|0.0810
|0.08
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6685
|-0.0006
|-0.09