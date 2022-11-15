Sona BLW shares hit 52-week low on Tuesday; stock down 40% this year

The company has given negative returns of around 34 percent over the past year long period.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday.

The stock made an intra-day low of Rs 445.30 before recovering marginally.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has declined nearly 40 percent.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal put a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

In the September quarter, the company bagged a new deal from an Indian OEM of passenger and commercial vehicles to supply differential assemblies for their upcoming battery electric vehicle models.

The stock ended trade at Rs 448, down 1.59 percent.