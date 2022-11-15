    English
    stocks News

    Sona BLW shares hit 52-week low on Tuesday; stock down 40% this year

    The company has given negative returns of around 34 percent over the past year long period.

    Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday.
    The stock made an intra-day low of Rs 445.30 before recovering marginally.
    Over the last 12 months, the stock has declined nearly 40 percent.
    The company reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 93 crore on revenue of Rs 657 crore during the September quarter. On a year-on-year basis, the company's revenue increased by 12 percent.
    Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal put a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.
    In the September quarter, the company bagged a new deal from an Indian OEM of passenger and commercial vehicles to supply differential assemblies for their upcoming battery electric vehicle models.
    The stock ended trade at Rs 448, down 1.59 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
