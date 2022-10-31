Sona BLW shares fluctuate despite record revenue, profit in September quarter

By CNBCTV18.com

Automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings has reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 93 crore on revenue of Rs 657 crore during the September quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's revenue increased by 12 percent.

The management said that the company reported record results despite macro headwinds and higher raw material prices.

EBITDA came in at Rs 166 crore, with a margin of 25.2 percent.

Revenue growth was attributed to a scale up of new programs and growth was ahead of light vehicle sales growth in key markets.

The company’s net order book currently stands at Rs 20,500 crore. Electric Vehicles account for more than two-thirds of the order book.

During the quarter, the company was awarded a new program from an Indian OEM of Passenger & Commercial vehicles to supply differential assemblies for their upcoming BEV models. Production will begin in the next financial year.

The company also said that it will shift its operations from the existing Bhosari plant to a newer and larger facility in Chakan, Pune. The new facility will have an area of 10 acres, compared to the older plant area of 1.12 acres.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan maintained its underweight stance on Sona BLW and cut its price target to Rs 430 from Rs 485. The brokerage believes that the company's revenue momentum needs to improve to justify current valuations. It cut its Earnings Per Share (EPS) forecast by 7-9 percent.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that Sona BLW's medium-term growth prospects remain strong due to a higher BEV mix and an increase in the content per vehicle. It maintained its add rating but cut its price target to Rs 500.

Shares of Sona BLW are currently trading 0.1 percent lower at Rs 463.70, as of 2 PM.