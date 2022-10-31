Sona BLW shares fluctuate despite record revenue, profit in September quarter

Mini
The management said that the company reported record results despite macro headwinds and higher raw material prices.
Automotive technology company Sona BLW Precision Forgings has reported its highest-ever net profit of Rs 93 crore on revenue of Rs 657 crore during the September quarter.
On a year-on-year basis, the company's revenue increased by 12 percent.
EBITDA came in at Rs 166 crore, with a margin of 25.2 percent.
Revenue growth was attributed to a scale up of new programs and growth was ahead of light vehicle sales growth in key markets.
The company’s net order book currently stands at Rs 20,500 crore. Electric Vehicles account for more than two-thirds of the order book.
