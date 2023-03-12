Sona BLW shares fall after 20.7% equity changes hands in a block deal worth Rs 4,895 crore

Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 410 per share, which is a discount of nearly 6 percent to Friday's closing price.
12.1 crore shares or 20.7 percent of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Equity exchanged hands in a large trade on Monday morning, according to exchange data.
The total deal value is said to be worth Rs 4,895 crore.
Buyers and Sellers in the transaction are not immediately known.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that American private equity firm Blackstone is likely to sell its entire 20.5 percent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. through a block deal on Monday, citing sources close to the development.
The floor price had been fixed at Rs 400 per share.
Blackstone, which holds a stake in Sona BLW through an entity called Singapore VII Topco III PTE. Ltd, offloaded a total of 7.94 crore shares or 13.6 percent stake in the company last year.
Sona BLW is involved in the engineered critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors and motor control units.
It supplies components to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments and is not dependent on a single product, vehicle segment, customer or geography.
The company is also one of the two largest exporters of starter motors from the country besides being the largest manufacturer of differential gears for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors in India.
Some of its key OEM customers include a global OEM of EVs, a North American passenger vehicle and commercial vehicles maker, Ashok Leyland, Daimler, Escorts, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mahindra Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Renault Nissan, Volvo and Volvo Eicher.
Shares of Sona BLW are marginally off the day's low, currently trading 3.6 percent lower at Rs 420.60.
First Published: Mar 12, 2023 8:19 PM IST
