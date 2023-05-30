Sona BLW shares drop 5% — Promoter entity is likely to have sold stake

English
    3 Min(s) Read
    By Vivek Iyer   | Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 31, 2023 9:36:16 AM IST (Updated)

    Aureus Investment Private Ltd held a 33 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), as on March 31, 2023.

    Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings fell as much as 4.5 percent in trade on Wednesday after 2.2 crore shares or 3.7 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in a large trade.

    The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 507 per share, thereby taking the total transaction value to Rs 1,093 crore. Buyers and sellers in the trade are not confirmed yet, but the company's promoter entity is likely to be the seller in this transaction.
    Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that Sona BLW's promoter entity Aureus Investment Private Ltd. is likely to sell up to 3.25 percent stake in the company through a block deal on Wednesday. Including the green shoe option, the deal size was said to be worth Rs 950 crore.
