Zerodha Kite app users face difficulty logging in, brokerage says fixing issue shortly

Some users of brokerage Zerodha's mobile app Kite faced issues while trying to log in on Friday morning. Zerodha - the country's largest broker - acknowledged the issue and said it was looking into it.

The glitch comes on a day Dalal Street scaled fresh peaks with the 30-scrip Sensex benchmark surpassing the 60,000-mark for the first time ever.

For those facing difficulty logging into its Kite mobile app, Zerodha advised using its website - kite.zerodha.com - for now. The brokerage said it is looking into the issue. "We will have this fixed shortly... We regret the inconvenience," Zerodha said on Twitter.

Some of our users are facing difficulties logging in on Kite mobile. We recommend using https://t.co/hKwSh2lPD9 on your browser while We look into this. We and will have this fixed shortly. We regret the inconvenience. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 24, 2021 Twitter was flooded with comments from users criticizing the app. "Seriously... it's pathetic, Everytime we traders have (sic) to pay the price of your fault, time to switch to traditional operations," one user wrote on the social network. Twitter was flooded with comments from users criticizing the app. "Seriously... it's pathetic, Everytime we traders have (sic) to pay the price of your fault, time to switch to traditional operations," one user wrote on the social network.

Some regretted having missed the opportunity on a day the market is roaring to unprecedented levels.

"I think its something fishy why we are not able to login... we missed the opportunity... of selling share... still not able to login," another user wrote.

In February, the country's largest stock exchange, NSE, was forced to shut its operations for over four hours due to a technical glitch. The government later said that the technical glitch at the bourse cost India "immensely", and called for a look at the interoperability norms in payment systems to ensure seamless payments.