Somany Ceramics shares jump 14%, hit 52-week high on strong March quarter results

Shares of Somany Ceramics Ltd rallied over 14 percent to hit its 52-week high on Thursday after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the March quarter. Somany Ceramics reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31 crore in the January-March period against a loss of Rs 9.32 crore in the same quarter last year.

The stock rose as much as 14.1 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 558.95 per share on the BSE.

The revenues during the quarter under review grew 58.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 562 crore from Rs 354 crore on the back of strong volumes.

The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 90 crore, up 5.4 times YoY, driven by operating leverage and lower other costs. EBITDA margins in Q4 were at 15.8 percent, up 12 percentage points YoY.

Revenue was flat at Rs 1,663 crore as the tiles business was impacted by the construction activity and the supply chain constraints in FY21.

“While the recovery has been on a benign base and has some element of pent-up demand and reduced costs benefits, the balance sheet improvement remains the key takeaway. Somany’s working capital management and net debt reduction (down from Rs 444 crore in FY20 to Rs 173 crore in FY21) have been the key positives. The management commentary on growth will be key,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

At 12:00 pm, the shares of Somany Ceramics were trading 11.74 percent higher at Rs 546.95 apiece on the BSE.