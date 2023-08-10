Som Distilleries to expand beer facility at Hassan plant in Karnataka, to add 60 lakh cases per annum

The production expansion plan will add another 60 lakh cases per annum from the plant, Som Distilleries said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd plunged more than five percent in intraday trade on Thursday before ending higher as the distillery company announced plans for expansion of the beer facility at its Hassan plant in Karnataka.
The production expansion plan will add another 60 lakh cases per annum from the plant, Som Distilleries said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
The orders have been placed with suppliers based out of Germany and India.
Founded in 1993, Som Distilleries and Breweries is a leading manufacturer of beer, whisky, vodka, rum, gin, ready-to-drink beverages, and country liquor.
In June, the company announced that its market share in Karnataka hit the 20.1 percent mark. This was the highest market share to date for the distillery firm in the state.
The surge was primarily due to the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives and product innovations along with robust marketing campaigns and a strong distribution network.
Shares of Som Distilleries ended 0.76 percent higher at Rs 313.
