Som Distilleries shares gain after board approves Rs 100 crore expansion plan, rights issue, preferential issue

The board will fund the expansion plan with the help of funds raised through a rights issue, the proposal for which was also approved on Friday.

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. approved a proposal to set up a new canning facility and expanding its existing utilities at Bhopal with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The company's expansion plan also includes expanding the brewing facility in the Hasan Plant of Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries Pvt. Ltd. The company hopes to complete the expansion plan in time to be ready for the summer season.

With regards the rights issue, the company will issue fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each, aggregating to Rs 49 crore. The ratio and price for existing shareholders as well as the record date will be decided by the board.

The board will also raise funds through the issue of convertible equity warrants to the promoters and promoter group on preferential basis by issuing up to 65 lakh warrants. These warrants will be convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs 5 each at Rs 142 (including premium of Rs 137) for each warrant, subject to necessary shareholders’ approval.

Towards this, Lakeside Retail Pvt. Ltd. and Icy Blast Retails Pvt. Ltd. will be allotted 5 lakh shares each and Newport Retails LLP would get 2,77,777 equity shares.

The board also gave its nod to the appointment of Rajesh Kumar (62), as a non-executive independent director of the company, not liable to retire by rotation, for the first term of five years with effect from December 9.