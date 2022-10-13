    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News stocks News

    Multi-bagger Hunter Beer manufacturer signs contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan

    Multi-bagger Hunter Beer manufacturer signs contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan

    Multi-bagger Hunter Beer manufacturer signs contract manufacturing deal with Radico Khaitan
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Shares of Som Distilleries have gained nearly 200 percent this year.

    Som Distilleries & Breweries has entered into a contract manufacturing arrangement with Radico Khaitan for manufacturing Indian-manufactured foreign liquor (IMFL) and ready-to-drink brands.

    The company will manufacture the IMFL and ready-to-drink beverages for Radico at its plant in Hassan, Karnataka.

    “This will lead to better utilisation levels of our IMFL facility,” Som Distilleries said in a BSE filing.

    The company, which manufactures the popular Hunter Beer, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter that ended June 2022. Som Distilleries had reported a net loss of Rs 12.61 crore for the same quarter in the previous year.  

    Shares of Som Distilleries may be trading lower on Thursday, but the stock has nearly tripled this year.

    In May, the company's mainline beer brand 'Hunter' commanded a market share of 55 percent in the state's premium beer segment, it said in an exchange filing.
    Madhya Pradesh's new excise policy of allowing beer and Indian-made foreign liquor sales through country outlets was an encouraging development, the company had said earlier.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
