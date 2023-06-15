This beverage company has increased its market share in Karnataka by 6x in three years

The company has attributed this jump in market share in Karnataka to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations.
Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. on Thursday announced that the company’s market share in Karnataka hit the 20.1 percent mark. This is the highest market share to date for the company in the state.
The distillery company has attributed this jump in market share to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations along with robust marketing campaigns and a strong distribution network.
In the fiscal year 2023, Som Distilleries took over an impressive 13.9 percent market share in Karnataka, leaping from 6.9 percent in the fiscal year 2022. Additionally, Som Distilleries aims to build upon its success while expanding its presence further in the market.
In the fiscal year 2019-2020, the company witnessed the initial impact its brands were having in the Karnataka market with a small share of only 3.3 percent in the state. This expanded to 6.9 percent in the next fiscal year as the company expanded its presence in the state, engaging with consumers.
Last month, Som Distilleries entered into a strategic pact with Carlsberg India for its plant in Odisha, with an aim to leverage the collective strengths, expertise, and resources of both companies for enhancing and distributing premium beverages in the state.
Shares of Som Distilleries ended 1.60 percent lower at Rs 243.25 on Thursday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses
Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Multi-currency global banking—know what it is and how will it transform cross-border transactions
Jun 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbs to a record high
Jun 15, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read