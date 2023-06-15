This beverage company has increased its market share in Karnataka by 6x in three years

The company has attributed this jump in market share in Karnataka to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations.

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. on Thursday announced that the company’s market share in Karnataka hit the 20.1 percent mark. This is the highest market share to date for the company in the state.

The distillery company has attributed this jump in market share to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations along with robust marketing campaigns and a strong distribution network.

In the fiscal year 2023, Som Distilleries took over an impressive 13.9 percent market share in Karnataka, leaping from 6.9 percent in the fiscal year 2022. Additionally, Som Distilleries aims to build upon its success while expanding its presence further in the market.

In the fiscal year 2019-2020, the company witnessed the initial impact its brands were having in the Karnataka market with a small share of only 3.3 percent in the state. This expanded to 6.9 percent in the next fiscal year as the company expanded its presence in the state, engaging with consumers.

Shares of Som Distilleries ended 1.60 percent lower at Rs 243.25 on Thursday.