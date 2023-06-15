CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThis beverage company has increased its market share in Karnataka by 6x in three years

This beverage company has increased its market share in Karnataka by 6x in three years

This beverage company has increased its market share in Karnataka by 6x in three years
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 11:09:32 PM IST (Published)

The company has attributed this jump in market share in Karnataka to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations.

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. on Thursday announced that the company’s market share in Karnataka hit the 20.1 percent mark. This is the highest market share to date for the company in the state.

Live Tv

Loading...

The distillery company has attributed this jump in market share to the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and product innovations along with robust marketing campaigns and a strong distribution network.
In the fiscal year 2023, Som Distilleries took over an impressive 13.9 percent market share in Karnataka, leaping from 6.9 percent in the fiscal year 2022. Additionally, Som Distilleries aims to build upon its success while expanding its presence further in the market.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X