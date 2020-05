Shares of bulk drug maker Solara Active Pharma Sciences plunged 12 percent to Rs 500.40 after a disappointing set of numbers for the quarter ended March. Revenues fell 23 percent year-on-year and net profit fell 30 percent. The only consolation for investors was margins remaining steady at 17 percent.

Sales for the quarter were impacted mainly due to COVID-19 related disruptions and the discontinuation of bulk drug supplies of ant-acid drug Ranitidine to the US.

The company had to shut plants across locations from March 23 onwards because of the nationwide lockdown.

Ranitidine, the ant-acid drug that was suspended by the US in April due to concerns of cancer-causing substance NDMA’s presence, is an important product for the company. It comprises of 7 percent of total sales and ranks among the company’s top 10 products.

These top 10 products make up almost 80 percent of the company’s sales. The immediate suspension of Ranitidine around a month back was a severe setback for Solara, which gets around 76 percent of its business from regulated markets such as the US.

Solara is looking at options to deploy the capacity used to manufacture Ranitidine for the US, for other products. It will also explore options to sell the existing inventory of Ranitidine manufactured for the US in other markets, albeit cautiously to ensure no recalls take place.

The company has guided for a 15 percent growth in revenues and a 20 percent growth in operating profits going forward. They expect growth to be driven by a combination of existing and new products. The company is betting big on the contract research and manufacturing services which currently accounts for just 10 percent of its revenues.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, many analysts are expecting pharma companies to diversify their supply chains away from China. Solara has communicated to investors that they are seeing initial signs of companies looking at diversifying their supply chains for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.