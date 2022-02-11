0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Solara Active, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 11

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

With global markets witnessing selling, investors' risk appetite was wrecked at home too. Indian benchmark indices ended deep in the red. Nifty50 closed at 17,374.80, down 231 percent, while Sensex ended 773.11 percent lower at 58,152.92. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Solara Active, Zomato and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 11
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, share price, results Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers |
With the company reporting strong quarterly numbers, the stock ended close to 3 percent higher.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure, share price, stock market Schneider Electric Infrastructure | The company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December which helped the shares to close over 19 percent higher.
Zomato, share price, stock market Zomato | Despite reporting an improvement in earnings, Zomato shares ended 6 percent lower.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences, share price, stock market Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The company extended losses today as poor results for the December quarter likely drove the sell-off in the stock. Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences ended 20 percent lower.
Tags
Previous Article

US inflation at 40-year high: What are the trends across the globe

Next Article

V-Mart recovers from Omicron hit, will add 7-8 stores this quarter

next story