WHO completes inspection of Solara Active Pharma's Cuddalore facility - shares drop

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. on Friday announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has completed the inspection at its Cuddalore facility in Tamil Nadu.

The inspection was carried out between January 23-26, 2023.

The Cuddalore Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) site is a multi-product facility that caters to a wide range of APIs in various regulated markets across the globe, including the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Solara Active Pharma reported a profit of Rs 45 lakh in the December quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 139.87 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue at Rs 394 crore returned to its historical quarterly run-rate and also more than tripled from the year-ago period.

Solara Active Pharma’s site in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, began manufacturing intermediates and final API in the December quarter, while the company’s research and development segment filed two new DMFs (drug master files) during the quarter. The pharma major is on track to file a total of six DMFs in the current financial year.

In November 2022, the company's API unit in Vizag received the "Certificate of Sustainability" or CEP for the manufacture of Ibuprofen API.

The CEP was received from the European Directorate for Quality of Medicine (EDQM). This was the first international regulatory approval for the Vizag facility of the company.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences, a major player in pure play API manufacturing, has six manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre.

