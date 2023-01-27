English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

WHO completes inspection of Solara Active Pharma's Cuddalore facility shares drop

WHO completes inspection of Solara Active Pharma's Cuddalore facility - shares drop

WHO completes inspection of Solara Active Pharma's Cuddalore facility - shares drop
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 12:17:01 PM IST (Published)

The Cuddalore Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) site is a multi-product facility that caters to a wide range of APIs in various regulated markets across the globe.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. on Friday announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has completed the inspection at its Cuddalore facility in Tamil Nadu.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors

Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The inspection was carried out between January 23-26, 2023.


The Cuddalore Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) site is a multi-product facility that caters to a wide range of APIs in various regulated markets across the globe, including the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Solara Active Pharma reported a profit of Rs 45 lakh in the December quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 139.87 crore during the same period last year.

The company's revenue at Rs 394 crore returned to its historical quarterly run-rate and also more than tripled from the year-ago period.

Solara Active Pharma’s site in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, began manufacturing intermediates and final API in the December quarter, while the company’s research and development segment filed two new DMFs (drug master files) during the quarter. The pharma major is on track to file a total of six DMFs in the current financial year.

In November 2022, the company's API unit in Vizag received the "Certificate of Sustainability" or CEP for the manufacture of Ibuprofen API.

The CEP was received from the European Directorate for Quality of Medicine (EDQM). This was the first international regulatory approval for the Vizag facility of the company.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences, a major player in pure play API manufacturing, has six manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre.

Shares of Solara are trading 3.76 percent lower at Rs 420.70.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Solara Active Pharma

Next Article

No potential buyback support for TeamLease as shares fall over 9%

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X