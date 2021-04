The share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences jumped over 11 percent in an otherwise weak market after the company’s board of directors approved amalgamation with Aurore Life Science, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences.

The stock price gained as much as 11.5 percent to Rs 1,529.00 apiece on the BSE.

The combined entity will have the scale of market presence and product portfolio with robust manufacturing and R&D infrastructure to grow into a leading global pure play API and CRAMS company.

“The combination creates a pure play API company of scale with strong presence in Regulated Markets, Emerging Markets, a broad product portfolio, robust operations infrastructure, excellent R&D capabilities and clear synergies to further accelerate growth for the combined entity,” the company said in a regulatory filing,

The merger is EPS accretive to Solara and will enhance other important financial ratios for it. The merger is in line with Solara’s strategy of accelerating growth via appropriate inorganic actions, it said.

At 11:40 am, the shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences were trading 9.02 percent higher at Rs 1,494.55 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 2.99 percent loss on the benchmark Sensex.