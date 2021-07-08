Solara Active Pharma in focus after Aurore Life Sciences acquisition; details here

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that has been under some pressure in the past month but has rallied 33 percent in the last six months -- Solara Active Pharma.

The recent acquisition of Aurore Life Sciences strengthened the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and Contract Research & Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) portfolio.

Plant utilization of phase-I of the Vizag facility has been ramped up in the last year. So utilization is about 66 percent and the management is hopeful of reaching optimal utilization within the first half of the year.

Phase-II targets niche APIs and is expected to add to revenues from the second half of current fiscal year.

In the medium-term, the company is looking to further consolidate CRAMS opportunity. In addition, the capex intensity is expected to remain high targeting backward integration which should reduce the dependence on China.

Solara is on the verge of transforming its business profile, it is looking at utilizing cash flows to the project pipeline for CRAMS and investing behind technology platforms.

Investors should watch out for weak phases of the market to accumulate this stock for the long term.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.