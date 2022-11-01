Solara shares rise after API unit gets nod to manufacture Ibuprofen

Mini
With this EDQM approval Solara Active Pharma has bagged European certification for two manufacturing facilities for Ibuprofen API in India. The other such unit is located in Puducherry.
The CEP was received from the European Directorate for Quality of Medicine (EDQM).
This is the first international regulatory approval for the Vizag facility of the company.
Managing Director Jitesh Devendra said that the company has begun validation of new APIs to be filed from the Vizag facility over the next few quarters. "The Vizag site plays a pivotal role in our long-term growth strategy," the MD said.
The company expects other international regulatory approvals for its Vizag facility soon including that from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Solare Active Pharma Sciences, a major player in pure play API manufacturing, has six manufacturing facilities and an R&D centre.