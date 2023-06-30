Solar Industries' AGM sees four resolutions turned down after reports suggest growing disputes within promoter family

A total of nine resolutions were put forth at Solar Industries’ AGM held on June 21, of which five ordinary resolutions were passed, while four special resolutions were turned down, Economic Times reported.

Shares of Solar Industries Ltd. ended 2.7 percent lower on Friday after a news report about a growing dispute in the promoter family of the company.

At Solar Industries' annual general meeting (AGM) last week, four special resolutions, including the appointment of an independent director, were turned down amid an ongoing feud between brothers and executive placeholders in the company’s upper management - Satyanarayan Nuwal and Kailash Chandra Nuwal.

The promoter group led by Kailash Chandra Nuwal was seen turning down all the nine resolutions placed at the AGM on June 21. This included the declaration of a final dividend for the fiscal year 2022-23 as well as the adoption of the audited financial statement for the financial year 2023.

The four resolutions that did not get enough votes included proposals to reappoint Sujitha Karnad as the company’s non-executive independent director, the alteration of Solar Industries’ articles of association, raising the limit of borrowings as well as increasing the limit for providing security against the borrowing.

While special resolutions require at least 75 percent votes in favour to move forward, ordinary resolutions only need a simple majority approval for moving ahead. All the resolutions at the company’s AGM last week received a total of 69 per cent votes in favour, the report noted.

Founded by Satyanarayan Nuwal in 1995, Solar Industries India started off with trade-in industrial explosives before engaging in its manufacturing. Initially, the company supplied explosives to public-owned coal mines.