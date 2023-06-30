CNBC TV18
Solar Industries' AGM sees four resolutions turned down after reports suggest growing disputes within promoter family
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 4:09:33 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Solar Industries Ltd. ended 2.7 percent lower on Friday after a news report about a growing dispute in the promoter family of the company.

At Solar Industries' annual general meeting (AGM) last week, four special resolutions, including the appointment of an independent director, were turned down amid an ongoing feud between brothers and executive placeholders in the company’s upper management - Satyanarayan Nuwal and Kailash Chandra Nuwal.


A total of nine resolutions were put forth at Solar Industries’ AGM held on June 21, of which five ordinary resolutions were passed, while four special resolutions were turned down, Economic Times reported.

