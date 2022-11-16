    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    SoftBank to sell Paytm shares worth $215 million via block deal

    SoftBank to sell Paytm shares worth $215 million via block deal

    SoftBank to sell Paytm shares worth $215 million via block deal
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    The floor price has been fixed at a price range of Rs 555-601.45, at a 7.72 percent discount from the current market price. One97 shares fell over 3.5 percent to Rs 603.95 on Wednesday, November 16, far below its IPO price of Rs 2,150 a share.

    SoftBank Vision Funds India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd is likely to sell $215 million worth of shares in Paytm's parent company One97 Communications Ltd via a block deal tomorrow (November 17), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    The floor price has been fixed at a price range of Rs 555 to Rs 601.45, at a 7.72 percent discount from the current market price (CMP). BofA Securities is the broker of the deal.


    SoftBank Vision Funds (SVF) India Holdings (Cayman) holds a 17.47 percent stake in Paytm. SVF holds a 5.77 percent stake in PB Fintech.

    On Tuesday (November 15), 86 percent of Paytm's shares became free to trade after the end of the lock-in period, allowing investors to sell shares that haven't yet been allowed onto the market.

    Also Read: World’s largest camera lens maker focuses on growing India business

    One97 shares fell over 3.5 percent to Rs 603.95 on Wednesday, November 16, far below its IPO price of Rs 2,150 a share.

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and its fintech affiliate Ant Group Co are the biggest shareholders in One97 Communications. Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Ltd holds 6.26 percent of One97 while Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings B.V. has another 24.88 percent. Berkshire Hathaway Inc's BH International Holdings holds 2.41 percent.

    Paytm has impressed its investors with continued strong performance. The company recently announced Q2 FY23 financials and posted a 76 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to Rs 1,914 crore.

    Meanwhile, the company's losses fell by 11 percent on a sequential basis. Paytm’s contribution profit surged 224 percent year-on-year to Rs 843 crore.

    Also Read: Infosys says these factors can help companies earn $460 billion more profits

    On Monday, November 14, the company announced that in its rapidly-growing lending business, it had disbursed 3.4 million loans in October, registering a YoY growth of 161 percent.

    The value of total loans disbursed in October grew to Rs 3,056 crore ($407 million, year-on-year growth of 387 percent). Paytm's leadership in offline payments strengthened further with its total merchant subscription devices deployed increasing to 5.1 million.

    For October, the total merchant GMV processed through Paytm aggregated to Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($14 billion), registering a YoY growth of 42 percent.

    Also Read: Data Protection Bill: Companies may be fined Rs 200 crore for failing to safeguard data

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PaytmPaytm sharesSoftbank

    Next Article

    Momentum continues in defence stocks; FIIs bet on Kotak Bank: What kept dealers busy on Wednesday?

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng