SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI frenzy, ahead of chip-design unit Arm's IPO

The shares of SoftBank Group Corp jumped five percent in the trade on Friday boosted by the bullish sentiments for semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stock. The Japanese conglomerate is also set to launch an initial public offering for chip designer Arm Ltd.
The stock has gained 17 percent since last week's close, and is up 6.4 percent on year-to-date basis. On Friday, the company passed the psychological level of 6,000 yen for the first time since February.
As investor sentiment becomes more bullish on AI stocks, the potential AI stock is on track to post best weekly gain since March 2020, likely to post a jump of about 18 percent for the week.
With the launch of ChatGPT, investor enthusiasm for AI has increased globally, boosting related stocks. Earlier, Nvidia, which gained 177.8 percent in 2023, became the first chipmaker to reach a $1 trillion market valuation.
SoftBank plans to launch IPO for its chip-design unit Arm on Nasdaq in 2023 for reportedly raising $10 billion. The details of the IPO have not been officially released.
SoftBank Group has said it intends to increase its investments in AI, being cautious owing to the losses it faced in the past quarter. SoftBank acquired Arm back in 2016 for a consideration of $32 billion
