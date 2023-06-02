English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI frenzy, ahead of chip design unit Arm's IPO

SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI frenzy, ahead of chip-design unit Arm's IPO

SoftBank shares jump 5% amid AI frenzy, ahead of chip-design unit Arm's IPO
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 11:29:43 AM IST (Published)

As investor sentiment becomes more bullish on AI stocks, the potential AI stock is on track to post best weekly gain since March 2020, likely to post a jump of about 18 percent for the week. 

The shares of SoftBank Group Corp jumped five percent in the trade on Friday boosted by the bullish sentiments for semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related stock. The Japanese conglomerate is also set to launch an initial public offering for chip designer Arm Ltd.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock has gained 17 percent since last week's close, and is up 6.4 percent on year-to-date basis. On Friday, the company passed the psychological level of 6,000 yen for the first time since February.
As investor sentiment becomes more bullish on AI stocks, the potential AI stock is on track to post best weekly gain since March 2020, likely to post a jump of about 18 percent for the week.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X