Nirma cuts prices of Soda Ash - Will listed peers like Tata Chemicals, GHCL follow suit?

The near 6 percent price cut by Nirma will impact the operating profit or EBITDA per metric tonne (MT) for the domestic soda ash players in the April-June period, Centrum said in its note.

Nirma, the popular detergent manufacturer, has cut prices of Soda Ash by as much as Rs 2,000 per metric tonne (MT). This implies a price cut of 6 percent and the revised rates are applicable from Tuesday.

The prices of Soda Ash has been reduced thrice in the first quarter of financial year 2024. Overall, Pan-India price cuts for Soda Ash now total to Rs 1,200 per tonne.

Brokerage firm Centrum Broking said that the sudden price cut by Nirma will prompt other players in the industry to also follow suit. Coal prices cooling off from the highs would be beneficial for Nirma and its peers, who would pass on that price benefit to its customers, according to Centrum.

The near 6 percent price cut by Nirma will impact the operating profit or EBITDA per metric tonne (MT) for the domestic soda ash players in the April-June period, Centrum said in its note.

Centrum is of the view that following Nirma’s downward price revision, Tata Chemicals and GHCL could also appear to conduct respective price cuts. However, the brokerage said that any such move will be negative for the domestic Soda Ash business of Tata Chemicals and GHCL.

Last month, Tata Chemicals had sliced soda ash prices to Rs 33,900 per MT from Rs 35,100 per MT earlier, taking the soda ash price to the lowest level in 15 months. The reduced price was effective for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Soda ash is a key ingredient in glass manufacturing. More than half of the total global production of the material is being consumed by the glass manufacturing industry. It is also used in the manufacturing process of FMCG goods like soaps and detergents and high-value products like batteries.

Shares of Tata Chemicals are trading 1.5 percent higher at Rs 1,002.3, while those of GHCL are trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 489.6.