Societe Generale sells HDFC shares worth Rs 1,730 crore

Societe Generale on Tuesday offloaded shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) worth nearly Rs 1,730 crore through an open market transaction.

As per block deal data on BSE, Societe Generale sold nearly 71 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,436.8 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 1,729.67 crore. Through a separate transaction, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought shares of HDFC at the same price.

On BSE, shares of HDFC closed marginally higher at Rs 2,454.05 apiece.