This Bengaluru-based real estate player has outperformed the Realty index over the last month

Shares of real estate company Sobha Ltd. gained for a fifth straight session on Friday to rise over 12 percent cumulatively after the company recorded its best-ever quarterly sales in the March quarter.

The share price has gained nearly 22 percent this month and has also turned positive for the last year, marking an increase of over 4 percent.

Sobha on Monday said that its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,460 crore during the March quarter, up 32 percent compared to the year-ago period.

The company reported a 242 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.6 crore for the March quarter. Revenue from operations jumped 70.3 percent to Rs 1,210 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

Sales volume during the quarter rose 10 percent to 1.5 million square feet, while blended realisation achieved a record high of Rs 9,900 per square foot.

For FY23, pre-sales jumped 34 percent to Rs 5,200 crore -- ahead of its guidance of 15-20 percent growth.

After the earnings, global equity research firm Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ call on Sobha Ltd. It revised its pre-sales estimates for Sobha by 4 percent and 5 percent for FY24 and FY25, respectively.

Jefferies said that strong cash generation and debt reduction over the past 2 years remains the key positive for the stock. It noted that Sobha’s net debt is now at an 11-quarter low of Rs 1,640 crore.

Motilal Oswal also issued a 'Buy' rating on Sobha while increasing the target price to Rs 750, factoring in the debt repayment.

Shares of Sobha Ltd. are trading 1.50 percent higher at Rs 567.25.