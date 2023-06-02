English
This Bengaluru-based real estate player has outperformed the Realty index over the last month

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:01:03 PM IST (Published)

The company reported a 242 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.6 crore for the March quarter.

Shares of real estate company Sobha Ltd. gained for a fifth straight session on Friday to rise over 12 percent cumulatively after the company recorded its best-ever quarterly sales in the March quarter.

The share price has gained nearly 22 percent this month and has also turned positive for the last year, marking an increase of over 4 percent.


Sobha on Monday said that its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,460 crore during the March quarter, up 32 percent compared to the year-ago period.

