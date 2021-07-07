Sobha share price rallies 9%; posts healthy Q1 operational update

Shares of real estate developer Sobha rallied nine percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported a healthy business update for the June quarter.

The company’s total sales value in Q1FY22 increased 40 percent to Rs 682.9 crore as compared to Rs 487.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. In FY21, the company’s total sale value was Rs 3,137.2 crore.

The total average price realisation during the quarter rose two percent to Rs 7,626 per square feet from Rs 7,498 per square feet, YoY. The average realisation in FY21 was Rs 7,817 per square feet.

“Today, the housing sector is witnessing better affordability coupled with low-interest rate regime, promotion of home loans by the banks, and overall consolidation. These have helped push demand for housing,” Sobha Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The total sales volume in Q1FY22 rose 38 percent to 895,539 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 683 crore. The company’s sales volume in the year-ago quarter was 650,400 square feet.

Bengaluru sales volume has grown by 37 percent as compared to Q1-21 despite the stringent impact of Covid second wave during the quarter. During the quarter, Gurugram, Kochi, Thrissur, Pune, and GIFT CITY have done quite well as compared to Q1-21 despite the impact of COVID second wave, the company said.

The average cost of borrowing has further come down during the quarter, it added. The company said it has planned new launches of 13.35 million square feet and intends to take it ahead.

“We believe, with the increased vaccination drive and effective lockdowns, the second wave has been contained. Economic activities have started opening, and it is expected that normalcy will return in the second half of FY-2021-22. However, we cannot completely rule out uncertainties and likely impact caused by the second wave of the pandemic. We are also unsure about how and when the third wave will strike and with what consequences,” the company said.

At 11:00 am, the shares of Sobha were trading 3.75 percent higher at Rs 509.30 apiece on the BSE.