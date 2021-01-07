Market Sobha Ltd reports highest-ever quarterly sales volume in Q3; stock price jumps 7% Updated : January 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST The company’s total sales value during the quarter increased to Rs 887.6 crore from Rs 726.1 crore, YoY. Sales volume achieved during Q3FY21 is the best ever quarterly sales volume reported by the company without any major launch during the quarter. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply