Snowman Logistics shares jump over 14% after co partners with Dr Reddy’s for Sputnik V delivery Updated : June 03, 2021 10:07:29 IST Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in India. The logistics service provider will offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations. Published : June 03, 2021 10:07 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply