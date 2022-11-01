Homemarket newsstocks news

Smoking Hot: Godfrey Philips shares trade at a 52-week high

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. jumped nearly 7 percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level in a year.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 40 percent, slightly below rival ITC which has gained 54 percent, and is among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index.

Recently, Godfrey Phillips India sold the trademarks along with all the rights, titles, and interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary VLS Innovations Private Limited to Vishnu & Company Trademarks Pvt. Ltd. The sale deal was finalised for a sum of Rs 80 crore.

The sale was in line with the company’s decision to exit its loss-making chewing business, which accounted for less than 2 percent of its overall operating revenues in the financial year 2021-2022.

Godfrey Phillips India owns some of the most popular cigarette brands including Four Square, Red and White, Cavender's, Tipper, and North Pole.

It also manufactures and distributes the Marlboro brand under a license agreement with Philip Morris, an American tobacco giant. It also runs 24 Seven stores, India’s first and only 24-hour convenience store chain.

In recent months, Godfrey Phillips India has strengthened its partnership with Philip Morris International and has taken several steps to build on the existing cigarette export markets to enhance sales of its own brands.

The international business contributed to 20 percent of the overall topline during the June quarter.  68 percent came from the core tobacco business while confectionary and retail contributed to the remaining 12 percent.
The company's net profit during the June quarter increased by 16.6 percent during the June quarter, while revenue increased by nearly 34 percent.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips are trading 6.5 percent higher at Rs 1,580.65, as of 2:45 PM.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
