SML Isuzu shares rally over 18% on product price hike

Shares of SML Isuzu rallied 18 percent to Rs 697 on the BSE during Monday’s intra-day trade after the company decided to increase the prices of its products by 3-4 percent, across all models - trucks & buses, effective from today.

At 1:15 am, shares of the commercial vehicles manufacturer were trading at Rs 672.50, up 83.15 points or 14.11 percent higher on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 842.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 430.05 on 11 November 2021 and 12 April 2021, respectively. Currently, it is trading 20.18 percent below its 52-week high and 56.42 percent above its 52-week low.

According to an exchange filing with the BSE, Isuzu said, "While the Company is taking actions to absorb the impact of sharp increase in commodity prices and other input costs, the upward revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased costs."

The company in the month of March 2022 sold 1,363 units against 952 units in March 2021, a growth of 43 percent. From 273 units in March 2021 to 665 units in March 2021, passenger car sales have more than doubled.

Cargo vehicle sales, on the other hand, increased by 3 percent to 698 units from 679 units a year ago.