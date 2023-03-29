English
SML Isuzu to hike prices of its truck and bus models by 4-6% from April 1 - Shares rise

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 29, 2023 10:17:55 AM IST (Published)

Commercial vehicles manufacturer SML Isuzu Ltd. gained nearly 3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday after the company announced that it will increase the prices of its buses and trucks by 4-6 percent from April 1.

The prices of truck models will be hiked by up to 4 percent and bus models by up to 6 percent, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.


The decision has been taken to cover the increase in input cost due to new compliances - BS-VI Integrated on-Board Diagnostic II and Electronic Stability Control for buses and general inflation. The new norms will be implemented from April 1, 2023.  .

The company in the month of February 2023 sold 953 vehicles against 714 units in the year earlier, registering a growth of 33 percent.

From 631 units in February this year to 147 units in February 2022, passenger vehicles sales have surged by 329 percent. Cargo vehicle sales, on the other hand, dropped 43 percent to 322 units from 567 units a year ago.

During the April-February period of the current financial year, the company sold 10,273 units as compared to 6,029 in the year ago period, translating to a growth of 70 percent.

Founded in 1985, SML Isuzu manufactures light and medium commercial vehicles.

Japanese companies --Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors-- own 43.96 percent and 15 percent stake in the company, respectively, as of December quarter, latest shareholding data with the BSE showed.

Shares of SML Isuzu are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 708.65.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
