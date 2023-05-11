Smallcap multibagger stock that doubled investors' wealth in 1 year trades ex-dividend today. Do you own?

Branded apparel manufacturer Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year, rising over 150 percent. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date is also May 11

Shares of smallcap company Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd that has given multibagger returns to investors in the last one year is trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company's stock has more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year, rising over 150 percent. However, the stock is down 8 percent so far this year.

The branded apparel manufacturer has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date is also May 11. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,892 crore. Shares of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 0.22 percent to Rs 473.80 apiece in Thursday's trade on NSE.

According to trendlyne data, Kewal Kiran Clothing has an average target of Rs 596.67, which represents an upside of 26 percent from the current market levels.

Positive result; Killer continues to shine

Domestic brokerage ICICI Securities has maintained a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 600. In a research note, the brokerage said that it likes the continued outperformance in Kewal Kiran Clothing's (KKC) Killer franchise and the visibly higher aggression towards retail expansion in this format.

About 16 percent year-on-year volume growth outperformance in the March quarter is impressive, while realisation stayed muted due to a decline in revenue from jeans, 50 percent revenue share. Revenue growth was driven by non-retail channel, which is 40 percent on-year.

However, the performance of retail channel stayed muted. This also led to contraction in gross margin. However, expansion in operating profit margin since the last four quarters led by operating leverage benefits is positive.

"Continued rationalisation since the last three quarters has led conversion of K-Lounge EBOs to Killer EBO inspires confidence in relative success of Killer franchise," the note stated.

The brokerage believes KEKC continues to present a combination of high growth opportunity in small towns (tiers-2/3/4) through rapid retail expansion (especially through Integriti and Killer brands); potential of existing brands to drive category extensions (in winter wear, jackets, kids wear, women wear, etc.); capital-light distribution model (franchise owned and operated stores).

Meanwhile, shares of e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh is also trading ex-dividend today. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 20 per share (200 percent of face value). The record date is also May 11.

Shares of Indiamart, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 6,536 crore, were unchanged in today's trade.

According to data from Trendlyne , IndiaMART InterMESH has an average target price of Rs 5790.8 per share, which represents a downside of 2 percent from the current share price levels.

IndiaMart is one of India’s largest online B2B marketplace, connecting buyers with suppliers. With a 60 percent market share of the online B2B classified space in India, the channel focuses on providing a platform to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises as well as individuals.