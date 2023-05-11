English
Smallcap multibagger stock that doubled investors' wealth in 1 year trades ex-dividend today. Do you own?

By Meghna Sen  May 11, 2023 10:55:16 AM IST (Updated)

Branded apparel manufacturer Kewal Kiran Clothing's stock has more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year, rising over 150 percent. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date is also May 11

Shares of smallcap company Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd that has given multibagger returns to investors in the last one year is trading ex-dividend on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The company's stock has more than doubled investors' wealth in the last one year, rising over 150 percent. However, the stock is down 8 percent so far this year.

The branded apparel manufacturer has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The record date is also May 11. The firm has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,892 crore. Shares of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 0.22 percent to Rs 473.80 apiece in Thursday's trade on NSE.
X